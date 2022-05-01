Some Mount Kisco residents against plans for cell tower at community park

Mount Kisco residents packed a town board meeting Saturday that discussed a plan to utilize eminent domain to build a cell tower on land located at a beloved park.

They said they wanted their voices heard and their questions answered on the plan to build a Verizon cell phone tower on village-owned property in Leonard Park.

"It's just a bad idea, totally bad. I am not for it and I hope it never comes to pass," said resident Kathy Feeney.

"I don't think there's any need to disrupt our park. It's been a part of my life, my entire life. I don't think that we need a cell tower there," said resident Wayne Boufford.

"The location of cell towers in municipal parks is becoming increasingly popular and you can see that in material put out by the state and the state Department of Recreation, it's almost become a streamlined process," said village attorney Whitney Singleton.

The process of determining a final decision on the cell phone tower location could take several months.