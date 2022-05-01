ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Stanley Berryhill signs with Atlanta Falcons

By Ryan Fish
 3 days ago
Former University of Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill is one step closer to playing in the NFL.

The Tucson native and former Mountain View High School star signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Ironically, Berryhill grew up playing youth football with the Tucson Falcons, from age 5 until high school.

Tucson Falcons president Harold Coleman coached Berryhill through that time and says people in the organization "got chills" hearing the news that he had signed with the NFL's Falcons.

"I speak for not just the Falcons, I speak for Tucson youth football: We're extremely proud of what Stan has become," Coleman said. "He put in his time. He worked hard. And it's paying off for him now."

Berryhill joined the Wildcats in 2017 as a walk-on before earning a scholarship in 2019. He was Arizona's leading receiver in 2021 with 83 catches for 744 yards, scoring one touchdown. He also was the team's primary punt returner.

Berryhill will now compete for a roster spot with the Falcons after working hard in the offseason to garner NFL teams' interest .

No Arizona players were taken in this year's NFL Draft.

