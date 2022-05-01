ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigating serious-injury collision at Limberlost, First Avenue

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a...

www.kold.com

KOLD-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes road near Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision that left roads closed and caused traffic delays. Pima County sheriff’s deputies cais the wreck took place in the 2600 block of South Kinney Road, which will be closed between the Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road at the rifle range.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt Tuesday, May 3, when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot. According to the Northwest Fire District, one of the vehicles contacted the Denny’s, but did not continue into the building on the northeast corner of River and Oracle roads.
ORACLE, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Limberlost, First Avenue in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Limberlost Drive and First Avenue in Tucson on Saturday, April 30. The Tucson Police Department said 53-year-old Blaine Martineau ran into a vehicle that turned in front of him. Martineau died on the way to the hospital, according to the TPD.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
AZFamily

Police stop car with grappler device, suspect to be booked

A Las Vegas shooting survivor who lives in San tan Valley got a surprise on Friday when she met the first blood donor who helped save her life. “I am so thankful and grateful that I’m standing here in front of you to thank you,” said Jovanna Calzadillas. “Keep doing what you’re doing and fight for people like.”
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ

