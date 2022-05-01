ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle County, TX

UPDATE: Sunday 8:40AM: Storms cross La Salle County Saturday; two warnings at one time

By John Small
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has no reports of serious damage from storms crossing La Salle County late Saturday afternoon. La Salle County was under...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 1

County
La Salle County, TX
