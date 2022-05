Following their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chargers signed 14 undrafted free agents. Here’s the full list followed by a quick breakdown for each player. Peters is a sixth-year senior who began his career at Michigan as a four-star recruit. Injuries took their toll and resulted in a transfer to Illinois, where he started for three seasons. In 2021, he went 91 of 169 for 1,170 yards, 7 TDs, and 4 interceptions in nine games played. Peters has an above-average arm that he’s willing to take chances with, but he’s an early bailer from the pocket when the rush threatens to get near.

