Bedford County, PA

9-year-old killed in Bedford County crash

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway to cross over Plank Road. Police did not note if it was a Kawasaki dirtbike, ATV, or another motorized device.

A Nissan was traveling south on Plank Road when it was unable to stop in time and hit the boy.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police noted that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Comments / 13

Jennifer T
2d ago

A helmet is way more protection than the "parents" of the kids around me provide their kids on ATVs. Sorry this one didn't survive.

KevinLisa Derr
2d ago

prayers for the family and the driver of the Nissan,awww they must be traumatized over all this

WTAJ

