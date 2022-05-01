ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Joey Gallo: Exits early Saturday night

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gallo left Saturday's game against the Royals with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mets Make Robinson Cano Decision: MLB World Reacts

The New York Mets have decided to release Robinson Cano from their major league roster. Cano was DFA’d on Monday (designated for assignment) to bring the roster down to 26 players. Pitcher Yoan Lopez was also sent to Triple-A following Sunday’s game against the Phillies. This move shouldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. New York has a 15-6 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Mets are 7-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Joey Gallo faces injury scare just as he hits his stride

The start to the 2022 season has been tumultuous for Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, but he’s finally starting to hit his stride after recording his first RBI this past week. Gallo is currently hitting .180 on the season but is still climbing back from being virtually useless as an offensive piece over 21 games. So far this season, Gallo hosts a 42% strikeout rate, 11.6% walk rate, and .295 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Royals#Newsday
Yardbarker

Yankees Showing Off A New Powerful Duo In 2022

The New York Yankees enter the month of May with the best record in all of baseball. They just finished off a three-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals at Kaufmann Stadium and bumped their winning streak up to nine games. Their early success is thanks in large part to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Phillies take on the Rangers in first of 2-game series

LINE: Phillies -160, Rangers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Texas Rangers to start a two-game series. Philadelphia is 11-12 overall and 8-5 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB. Texas has a 4-9 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Not starting Monday

Higashioka isn't starting Monday against Toronto. Higashioka went 0-for-2 in Sunday's win over the Royals, and he'll retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Jose Trevino will start at catcher and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Yankees, Mets cruise to the top of the rankings

We saw history made this week on the pitcher's mound, with Clayton Kershaw’s record-breaking night when he became the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader and the Mets' combined no-hitter, which was only the second no-hitter in team history and the 17th combined no-hitter in MLB history. Where does that leave...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Empire Sports Media

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is settling in and helping the Yankees win ballgames

After an inauspicious start of his career with the New York Yankees, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is settling in as the team shortstop. He came in to the Bombers as a complementary piece in the Josh Donaldson trade, but with time, patience, and a lot of hard work, he is proving capable of being the perfect placeholder for the organization, as it waits for top prospects to develop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Idle for first game of doubleheader

Nimmo is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta. The Mets are likely just building in some rest for Nimmo during the doubleheader, as the 29-year-old had started in each of the past seven games while going 5-for-28 with a home run and five walks. Travis Jankowski will get the nod in center field and serve as the Mets' table setter in Game 1 of the twin bill, but expect Nimmo to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Returning for doubleheader

Peterson will be recalled to start one half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, though the Mets have yet to specify which game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Peterson has made two starts and one relief appearance for the Mets this season, allowing just one run on nine hits in 14 innings of work despite an unimpressive 18.9 percent strikeout rate. Trevor Williams picked up the team's most recent spot start in late April, but it looks as though Peterson will be the preferred option Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Fans eight in Monday's loss

Bassitt (3-2) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings as the Mets fell 5-2 to Atlanta. He struck out eight. The Mets staked Bassitt to an early 2-0 lead, but he couldn't make it stick as his team's bats went cold after the third inning. The right-hander fired 95 pitches (64 strikes) en route to his fourth quality start in five trips to the mound this season, and he has yet to work less than six innings in an outing, giving New York some much-needed stability. Bassitt will carry a 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and career-high 28.1 percent strikeout rate into his next start.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy