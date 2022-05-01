ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tanner Smith, Oregon baseball cruise past Cal

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oregon built an early lead that proved insurmountable and cruised to a series-clinching win over Cal. Tanner Smith went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and Drew Cowley added three hits in an 8-3 win for the Ducks over the...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: UNC Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

UNC basketball shooting guard Kerwin Walton has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports. A 6-foot-5 former four-star recruit, Walton started 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 8.2 points in 21.0 minutes per appearance. He also connected on 42% of his three-point attempts. However, the Minnesota native...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
La Grande Observer

College softball roundup: Eastern Oregon University takes two out of three against Carroll College

HELENA, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University softball team concluded its regular season winning two out of three games on the road at Carroll College. The Mountaineers wrap up the regular season with a 39-13 record overall and a 24-6 conference mark. Following the series, Eastern is set to face Corban in the first round of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in the 3-6 matchup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
The Oregonian

Two medical experts don’t believe former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner suffered acute kidney injury

EUGENE — Two medical experts gave concurring testimony Tuesday that they don’t believe former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Doug Brenner suffered an acute kidney injury following strenuous workouts in January 2017. Dr. Francis O’Connor, medical director of the consortium for health and military performance at Uniformed Services University...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#College Baseball#Ducks#Pac 12#Colby Shade#Cal#Uo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks ninth inning rally falls just short in weird game at PK Park

It’s probably safe to say California second baseman Hance Smith is the first Pac-12 player to be robbed of a home run and then hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the same game. The Golden Bears scored five in the eighth and then had to hang on to dear life in the ninth as they avoided a sweep at the hands of the Ducks with a 9-8 win Sunday afternoon at PK Park. With the loss, Oregon falls to 28-15 overall and 13-8 in conference play. The Ducks were up 5-3 going into the eighth inning and they brought in closer Kolby Somers...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
75K+
Followers
40K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy