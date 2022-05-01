Tanner Smith, Oregon baseball cruise past Cal

It’s probably safe to say California second baseman Hance Smith is the first Pac-12 player to be robbed of a home run and then hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the same game. The Golden Bears scored five in the eighth and then had to hang on to dear life in the ninth as they avoided a sweep at the hands of the Ducks with a 9-8 win Sunday afternoon at PK Park. With the loss, Oregon falls to 28-15 overall and 13-8 in conference play. The Ducks were up 5-3 going into the eighth inning and they brought in closer Kolby Somers...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO