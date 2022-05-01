ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and more cast members of That '70s Show to make cameos in Netflix spinoff series That '90s Show

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Just as the theme song always said, the cast members of That '70s Show are all alright – and most of them are returning for the spinoff.

Variety reported that five of the six original stars will make an appearance in That '90s Show.

Topher Grace, Lauren Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama will all return as Eric, Donna, Kelso, Jackie and Fez respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBfmY_0fPSNQ2q00
Coming back: Just as the theme song always said, the cast members of That '70s Show are all alright – and most of them are returning for the spin-off (L to R: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher and Lauren Prepon pictured 1998)

The only main cast member not returning to their previous role is Danny Masterson who played Hyde for all eight seasons of the program.

Masterson is preparing to stand trial on multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Kurtwood Smith, who played Eric's father Red, and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Eric's mother Kitty, will also reprise their roles, though that information has been known for some time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8Wda_0fPSNQ2q00
Lots of the original cast: Variety reported that five of the six members of the original cast will make an appearance in That '90s Show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDPsl_0fPSNQ2q00
The lone man out: Danny Masterson, pictured 2017, is the only one of the original six kids on the show not coming back because he will soon stand trial for multiple allegations of sexual assault

That '90s Show will add a whole new host of cast members including Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

The new show will follow Eric and Donna's daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda, when she stays for the summer with her grandparents and hangs out with some of the local kids.

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes for the first season of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukCQv_0fPSNQ2q00
Blending new with old characters: Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (second and third from left, respectively) will return for the spin-off as well (pictured 2002)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faIRV_0fPSNQ2q00
Hoping for a better spin-off: A spin-off titled That '80s Show was previously attempted though it ran for just 13 episodes

That '70s Show ran for 200 episodes over eight seasons in the late 1990s and early 2000s on Fox.

It was nominated for five Emmys though it one just one of them during its run of nearly a decade.

A spin-off titled That '80s Show was previously attempted. While not a direct spin-off, it did have a similar story structure and was made by much of the same creative team.

That '80s Show, starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton and Grey's Anatomy actress Chyler Leigh, ran for just 13 episodes before its cancellation.

