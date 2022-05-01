ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Signing LB Jack Sanborn & TE Jake Tonges

By Wyatt Grindley
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtney Cronin reports that the Bears are signing Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn and California...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Notre Dame Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts added depth to their quarterback room by signing former Notre Dame signal-caller Jack Coan. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the signing Saturday night after Coan went undrafted. Coan spent four years at Wisconsin, where he recorded 18 passing touchdowns as the starter in 2019. After leading...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Chicago Tribune

How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Chicago Bears more swings in the NFL draft

At some point Saturday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles transformed from a patient NFL draft observer into a frenzied deal broker. Poles knew the depth of this year’s draft class matched up with massive holes across his roster. He knew the limited draft capital he had to work with and was determined to do something about it. A call with the Los Angeles Chargers heated up early, with ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 Bears free agents are still unsigned

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, and the Chicago Bears have added 11 new rookies to their roster. But this is also a time when NFL teams will be looking to free agency again to address roster needs coming out of the draft. Chicago still has needs at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles look to this current free agent market to address them.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#First Team#Badgers
WGN News

Bears load up with 11 draft picks, 8 on final day

LAKE FOREST, Ill (AP) — The Chicago Bears have plenty of holes to fill on their team and they used the draft to help out in a big way. How many of them will actually help turn around the struggling franchise remains to be seen. But if nothing else, new general manager Ryan Poles was […]
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chicago Bears firings

The Chicago Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. When asked about why they liked Brisker, Bears national scout Chris Prescott described the player as “poor, hungry, and desperate,” according to ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin. “He’s a —...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Braden Galloway is headed to Chicago

Former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway is getting an opportunity to play professional football. Galloway announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago Bears. This is excellent news for Galloway, who missed most of the Tiger’s season to prove himself to scouts. He missed time with a concussion earlier in the year, and then a shoulder and labrum injury in his first game back from the concussion caused him to miss the remainder of the season. He could only play 132 snaps over six games in his final Clemson season. There was a lot of hype around Galloway when he entered the Tigers program, and injuries were really the thing that held him back in the end. He ended his career with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns, playing in 32 career games. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@bradengalloway) List Twitter reacts: Justyn Ross goes undrafted  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy