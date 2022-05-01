ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

One person dead in single-vehicle accident in Liberty County

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service
 3 days ago
RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Briar Bay Road in Riceboro.

According to Sgt. David Laff of the Georgia State Patrol, one person was killed when their vehicle left the roadway striking a tree and bursting into flames shortly before 8 pm.

Laff said a male adult driver was driving north in a 1991 Chevy Caprice when his vehicle ran off the road causing his passenger side tires to hit the soft shoulder. The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate plowing into several trees bursting into flames.

According to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Patrol Commander, Dennis Poulson, when deputies arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the deputies were unable to render aid to the man.

The Riceboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the fire.

The Georgia State Patrol will be the lead investigating agency.

