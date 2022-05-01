ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Ellis Brooks Signed By Green Bay Packers As Undrafted Free Agent

By Onward State
Onward State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, May 1: Ellis Brooks is officially a Green Bay Packer, as announced by Penn State football late Saturday night. Through a Twitter statement, Brooks’ old head coach James Franklin raved about the linebacker’s hard work and dedication. “Ellis is very deserving of this opportunity with the...

onwardstate.com

