CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit controlled fire in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CAL FIRE SCU controlled a structure and vegetation fire that erupted Saturday afternoon around 1:20pm.

Gilroy fire department was also deployed to help fight the flames.

The fire broke out in the area of highway 152 and Bloomfield in Gilroy.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the structure of origin and the vegetation fire was stopped at 2 acres.

The fires are under investigation.

