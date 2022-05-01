ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Champion LA Rams restock secondary with Hill, 4 DBs in draft

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYPCn_0fPSLK4800
1 of 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl 2 1/2 months ago despite fielding a secondary that didn’t appear to be nearly as good as the previous season’s group.

The Rams’ front office also thought that room could use some upgrades.

On the third day of the NFL draft, the champs selected four defensive backs and reacquired a key pass defender from that 2020 juggernaut that led the league in total defense.

“(Defensive back) was definitely something we were going to strategically target,” general manager Les Snead said.

While they took their usual assortment of late-draft flyers on unsung or flawed prospects Saturday, the Rams’ biggest addition of Day 3 could turn out to be the return of defensive back Troy Hill. Los Angeles traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 to Cleveland for the dependable slot defender who played a key role on the Rams’ defense from 2016-20.

“He’s a guy that played really good football for us, especially the first year we were running a version of this system (in 2020),” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “The overall production, the position flexibility, the ability to play the (slot) and be able to play outside — as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

With seven picks going into Day 3, the Rams used their first choice on South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant in the fourth round. They swung a trade with Las Vegas to move up 10 spots in the fifth round to grab Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, a St. Louis native who turned out to be the only offensive skill position addition.

With back-to-back picks in the sixth round, the Rams grabbed sturdy UCLA safety Quentin Lake and Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, a former Clemson receiver who won two national championships in a checkered college career.

In the seventh, Los Angeles added Montana State pass rusher Daniel Hardy, All-Big 12 safety Russ Yeast from Kansas State, and Michigan State offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri.

The Rams didn’t make a first-round pick for the sixth consecutive year. Los Angeles finally made its first choice Friday night, getting Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss with the 104th selection.

Bruss could end up as the Rams’ starting right guard if he wins his camp competition. The rest of Los Angeles’ draft class is likely to be depth for a team with plenty of veteran talent returning for another title chase.

But the Rams have landed several key starters in the draft’s final four rounds since moving home to Los Angeles, including tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive linemen Brian Allen and David Edwards, safety Jordan Fuller and defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

(DE)COBIE IN LA

The Rams’ top pick at defensive back was Durant, a well-regarded and self-made prospect. He worked for FedEx after getting no scholarship offers out of high school, but he carved out a successful career with 12 interceptions at South Carolina State after originally walking on to the team.

“My emotions were through the roof,” Durant said. “I feel like my playing style is just being a gnat to the ball. Whenever the ball is in the air, it’s mine, nobody else’s. Just being a ballhawk.”

BIG FAN

Williams was thrilled to land with his favorite team since childhood.

Williams said he “grew up in the Edward Jones Dome” attending dozens of Rams home games with a coach’s season tickets. He was an enormous fan of franchise rushing leader Steven Jackson, even dressing up as the Rams star for Halloween.

“I was super excited in a way I can’t even explain,” said Williams, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Irish before turning pro.

RETAKING THAT HILL

The Rams struggled to replace Hill last season with a combination of David Long, rookie Robert Rochell and Dont’e Deayon. LA’s needs in the secondary are even more pronounced now after the free-agent departure of starting cornerback Darious Williams for Jacksonville.

But Jalen Ramsey is on top of it: The All-Pro cornerback hailed Hill’s return on Twitter — and then he instructed Rams fans to blow up Tyrann Mathieu’s mentions in a bid to recruit the three-time All-Pro safety.

VERSATILITY

A theme among the four defensive back draftees was versatility: Yeast and Lake both can guard receivers in the slot, and Yeast spent three years at Louisville as a cornerback before transitioning to safety.

“It runs in alignment with our philosophy defensively where you’re asking sometimes safeties to come down and cover (receivers),” McVay said. “The game makes sense to all of these players.”

BRUINS TO RAMS

Lake, the hard-hitting safety and Orange County native who blossomed at UCLA, is the 46th Bruins player drafted by the Rams. The list includes Hall of Famers Bob Waterfield and Tom Fears — both drafted in Cleveland shortly before the franchise’s first move — along with Wendell Tyler, Flipper Anderson, Roman Phifer and even track star Rafer Johnson, a 28th-round pick as a running back prospect in 1959.

Lake is the son of longtime Pittsburgh defensive back Carnell Lake, but he says he is even more fully prepared for the NFL after playing under Chip Kelly, the former head coach at Philadelphia and San Francisco.

___

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
State
Wisconsin State
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Inglewood, CA
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Former first-round prospect Justyn Ross goes undrafted, hopes for one chance

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross would have been a first-round draft pick in 2019, if the NFL would allow freshmen to declare for the draft. Ross had a 1,000-yard freshman season that culminated with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama and was viewed as one of the truly elite talents at the wide receiver position.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner Roberts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers solidified their return game on Monday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with Andre Roberts. Roberts, a 2018 All-Pro selection, led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,010) last year while spending time with Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces findings of Hue Jackson tanking investigation

The NFL publicly announced its findings after an investigation into tanking allegations made by former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson. In a statement, the league announced that it could not substantiate Jackson’s claims that the Browns incentivized losing under the former coach. The NFL said it spoke to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and current and former members of the organization, and also received “thousands of pages of documents.” Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators, but never did.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

879K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy