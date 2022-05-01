ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Vegas 53 video: Joanderson Brito clobbers Andre Fili with lighting quick knockout in just 41 seconds

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanderson Brito had a lot on his mind heading into UFC Vegas 53 but he still managed to earn a jaw-dropping 41-second finish over Andre Fili. According to the Brazilian, he got word earlier in the day that his uncle in Brazil had passed away but he decided to still move...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 1

