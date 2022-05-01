El Dorado defeats Horizon 8-6 in 9 innings to clinch final District 2-5A playoff spot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Dorado defeated Horizon 8-6 in 9 innings on Saturday afternoon to clinch the final playoff spot in District 2-5A.

The Aztecs had to beat Del Valle on Friday night to even force the play-in game. They did so, then never trailed the Scorpions on Saturday.

Horizon battled all the same; trailing 3-0 at one point, the Scorpions fought back to tie the game at 4 in the bottom of the sixth inning and force extra innings.

After El Dorado took a 6-4 lead in the top of the eighth, Horizon pushed two runs across to once again extend the game.

However, the Aztecs’ Isaiah Garnica finally got the job done for El Dorado in the top of the ninth, smashing a two-run triple into the right field corner. El Dorado got out of the bottom of the ninth unscathed to preserve the win.

The Aztecs will face District 1-5A champion Andress in the Bi-District playoffs next week.

In District 1-5A, Irvin defeated Chapin 7-3 in a one-game playoff for the final district playoff spot and will face Del Valle in the Bi-District round. In District 1-6A, Pebble Hills topped Eastwood 8-3 to earn the 2-seed; the Troopers are the 3-seed. In District 1-4A, co-champions Clint and Riverside battled for the top seed, with Riverside winning 17-3 to get the 1-seed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.