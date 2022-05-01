ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso Locomotive FC grabs important road win at Loudon United, 3-1

Leesburg, VA – El Paso Locomotive FC earned three points with a 3-1 win over Loudoun United FC at Segra Field on Saturday. A brace from forward Lucho Solignac and a goal from midfielder Diego Luna secured the first road win of the season.

Saturday’s 90-minute action kicked off to a slow start with neither side making any real advancement towards goal for the first 20 minutes.

The stalemate was broken in the 27 th minute, after an unfortunate shot bounced off the arm of a Locomotive defender in the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Loudoun’s Sami Guediri converted the penalty giving Loudoun a first-half lead. Locomotive stepped up to find an equalizer, nearly earning it in the 43 rd minute from Luna but the Loudoun ‘keeper came up big for the stop.

The Locos stepped out of the locker room in the second half with vigor, taking a run down to the attacking third. Locomotive passing put Loudoun on the back foot, keeping the hosts off the ball. The second-half dominance paid off with three unanswered goals beginning with a penalty kick conversion by Solignac in the 68 th minute.

Luna doubled up the lead with an incredible run within six yards of the goal before chipping it past Loudoun’s Joe Rice in the 82 nd minute. Despite Loudoun’s best efforts with a late push, Solignac put the nail in the coffin for Loudoun’s loss with a stoppage-time goal into the far post.

El Paso Locomotive FC hosts FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park for Star Wars night on Wednesday, May 4. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

