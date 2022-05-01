ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local leader suggests permanently closing part of the Strip

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Making the Las Vegas Strip more accessible and friendly to pedestrians is the aim of an idea proposed by a Clark County leader to close part of the Las Vegas Strip permanently, and have it free from car traffic.

This comes as part of Las Vegas Boulevard's shut down for this year's NFL Draft.

Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom sent a tweet on the first day of the draft considering this idea.

“It’s just an absolute experience. No cabs. Just being around the people having a moment of beers and celebration," said Jason Lappano

Lappano enjoys the freedom to walk around the Strip with part of it closed to vehicles for the NFL Draft. He and his friends are in town to support the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking advantage.

“Absolute respect. It’s the NFL. It’s time for us to step it up and make the right choices,” he said.

For these tourists from the UK, it gave easier access to various Strip properties.

“Everywhere else is busy. Everything is so busy here. Where we’re from its nowhere near that busy,” said Felix Galloway from Bristol.

This prompted Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom to tweet an idea to make closing the Strip a more regular feature.

“Walking and walkability is kind of the future, especially for the younger kids, so I would love to. That’d be the goal,” he said.

He says it could be like how Fremont Street is without the canopy with the area strictly for walking. He says major roads like Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue should have vehicle traffic, but still have people able to walk along Las Vegas Boulevard.

“It just seemed very fun to me to be out there in the middle of the day just standing there and looking back and forth,” he said.

Some tourists gave a nuanced take on the whole idea.

“I don’t know about the people that have to drive up and down every day and use the city, but as a tourist, it’s a really good use of the space,” Galloway said.

Commissioner Segerblom says the tweet gathered some positive and negative feedback and is meant to spark a conversation about trying.

“Obviously we have Formula One happening, so we’re not going to turn it into a grass place, but it certainly makes sense to me to at least do this more often,” he said.

Commissioner Segerblom says this isn’t something that will happen overnight, and county leaders still have to assess what did and didn’t work with the NFL Draft before making any sort of decision.

Deija Love
3d ago

but people like driving vehicles down the strip too! the lights and action excites motorists too! one of the BIG THINGS for tourist that drive is actually the hustle and bustle on the Strip. closing it will literally Kill Tourism on the Strip. One Draft incident is not enough to consider complete closure. It is enough to consider such closures for future similar events only! that commissioner may cause a future monetary failure for las vegas. don't try to be the next big shot at Vegas' expense. If it's not broke don't try to fix it

Steven Cornwell
3d ago

leave the strip the way it is Freemont street is already messed up from your shut down. it used to be cool .

john
3d ago

Maybe tourists could just walk on THE SIDEWALKS - that’s why we have them. 🙄

