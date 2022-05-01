ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire near I-80, Great Salt Lake Marina 100% contained

By Spencer Burt, Erin Cox
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
MAGNA, Utah — A wildfire broke out Saturday evening in a grassy area near the southern shore of the Great Salt Lake.

The fire started sometime before 6:45 p.m. just off I-80 near milepost 105, which is near the Great Saltair and the Great Salt Lake Marina.

State wildfire officials have dubbed it the "Marina Fire" and said there was structure protection in place near the marina.

As of about 9:30 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained at an estimated 75-100 acres.

Views of the fire from the Utah Department of Transportation's traffic cameras showed the fire growing in size until about 7:30 p.m., at which point it started to die down — although a few flare-ups were visible up until firefighters reached full containment.

Unified Fire Authority officials later confirmed that the fire was human-caused. Officials also said park rangers at the Great Salt Lake State Park had someone in custody in connection with the fire, but investigators didn't have enough information or evidence to hold them or charge them with any crimes, so the individual was released.

The exact cause was still under investigation as of Monday.

Below: Compilation of video footage courtesy of Heather McDonald, UDOT, University of Utah, Unified Fire Authority

Video compilation: Wildfire burns 75-100 acres near I-80 and Great Salt Lake

