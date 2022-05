PHILADELPHIA -- They were really just kidding around, A.J. Brown said Monday. Brown and Jalen Hurts had no idea they were actually going to end up as Eagles teammates. In the wake of last Thursday’s trade, in which the Tennessee Titans sent Brown to the Eagles to play alongside Hurts, there was a lot of talk about lobbying and maneuvering. Great significance was attached to the fact that Brown, the Titans Pro Bowl wideout, and Hurts, the Eagles quarterback, had very recently let it be known on Instagram they were working out together. Plus, Hurts attended the birthday party of Brown’s 2-year-old daughter, Jersee! Deep machinations, obviously.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO