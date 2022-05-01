Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 01:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Johnson; Magoffin; Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Martin, southern Johnson, northern Floyd, northeastern Breathitt and central Magoffin Counties through 145 AM EDT At 111 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Carver, or near Salyersville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Marshallville, Bradley, Ivyton, Gypsy, Burning Fork, Gapville, Fredville and Ordway around 115 AM EDT. Riceville, Brainard, Conley, Ballot, Mashfork, Dotson and Blue River around 120 AM EDT. Dobson, Leander, Patrick, Swamp Branch, Bonanza, Denver, Barnetts Creek, Oil Springs and Dock around 125 AM EDT. Paintsville, Prestonsburg, Oaklawn Estates, East Point, Van Lear, West Van Lear, Hagerhill, Auxier, Nero and Collista around 130 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Meally, Odds, Buffalo, Williamsport, Perston Estates, Wells Chapel, Boons Camp, Bobbs, Thelma, Offutt, Whitehouse, Chestnut and Pleasant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
