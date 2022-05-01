ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Neche. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Railroad upstream of gage is overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above major flood stage at 21.6 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flood Stage. Lowland flooding of unprotected agricultural land begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 25.1 25.0 24.8 24.7 24.5
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling Friday, May 13. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected is cresting at a stage of 28.6 feet. The river will remain steady over the next few days. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.6 Tue 8 PM 28.6 28.6 28.5 CRESTING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.0 Tue 8 PM 8.8 8.9 8.9 CRESTING
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.1 14.3 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Wednesday morning. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam zones. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - The river stage is gradually rising. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Additional rainfall Thursday night and Friday may prolong any flooding that occurs.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CHEROKEE...WESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 1102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Murphy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Tusquitee, Violet, Hot House, Hiawasse Dam, Marble, Brasstown and Culberson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alleghany County in west central Virginia The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Bath County in west central Virginia * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Collierstown, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Warm Springs Millboro and Hot Springs. This includes The following Location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds across southeast Utah and southwest Colorado have diminished below advisory criteria this evening. As a result, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT as scheduled.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Cleburne, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne; Talladega Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Talladega, southwestern Cleburne and northern Clay Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 927 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Munford to Winterboro. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oxford, Talladega, Ashland, Munford, Waldo, Grant Town, Winterboro, Alpine, Talladega Superspeedway, Anniston Regional Airport, Talladega Municipal Airport, Mount Cheaha, Camp Mac, Jackson Shoals, Chandler Springs, Ironaton, Jenifer, Lake Chinnabee, Howells Cove and Gunthertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph, Pocahontas, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Webster Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Addison (Webster Springs), or 8 miles south of Webster Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richwood, Marlinton, Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Addison (Webster Springs), Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huttonsville, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Minnehaha Springs, Helvetia, Pickens, Waneta, Boyer, Buckeye and Bergoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and northern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, the City of Covington and the City of Lexington through 1130 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington Covington Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 7000 FEET Winds have diminished this evening and humidities have climbed to above critical thresholds. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Powhatan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Cumberland, northwestern Amelia and western Powhatan Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guinea Mills, or near Cumberland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cumberland, Cartersville, Tobaccoville, Trenholm, Ballsville, Sunnyside, Lakeside Village, Hatchers, Angola, Ashby, Oak Forest, Jefferson, Provost, Rodophil, McRae, Clinton, Tamworth, Whiteville, Grays Siding and Stoddert. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Raleigh; Putnam; Roane; Wayne; Wyoming A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo, southern Putnam, Lincoln, southern Roane, northwestern Raleigh, Logan, northwestern Wyoming, west central Clay, southeastern Wayne and Boone Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chapmanville, or 8 miles west of Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Williamson, Madison, Logan, Hamlin, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Oceana, Belle, Chapmanville, Clendenin, Cedar Grove and Poca. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 35. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 117. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 43 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 68 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 1 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV

