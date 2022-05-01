ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt tight end Lucas Krull signs with Saints

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHNvP_0fPSIAPv00

Lucas Krull entered Pitt’s Pro Day with something to prove. He did that, but the most important proving ground for Pitt’s former tight end will be in New Orleans. The former Pitt tight end signed a free-agent contract with the Saints after the draft.

While scouts from 31 NFL teams were watching, Krull ran a 4.54 40-yard dash and recorded a 35-inch vertical leap — not bad for a 6-foot-6, 253-pound man.

Krull caught 38 passes for 451 yards and six touchdowns, including the decisive score — in the rain — that defeated North Carolina in overtime.

Krull was a pitcher at Jefferson (Mo.) College in 2017 and ‘18 and was chosen in the 34th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

He returned to college football and played two seasons (25 games) at Florida, catching nine passes for 108 yards.

He enrolled at Pitt two years ago as a graduate transfer, but missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury.

His 2021 season was proof that the knee is sound, and Krull can embark on his new career without limitations.

Lucas’ teammate at Pitt, wide receiver Taysir Mack, will sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Also, defensive tackle Keyshon Camp has been invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie camp.

