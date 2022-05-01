ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little clarity on Steelers decisions related to Devin Bush’s option, Stephon Tuitt’s status

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs the ball past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush during a game last season. Bush has a fifth-year contract option the Steelers must decide on by Monday.

The questions needed to be asked of Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, even if an on-the-record answer wasn’t likely to be provided. As if on cue, the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager and coach dutifully dodged shedding all that much light on two significant personnel decisions the franchise is dealing with.

Inside linebacker Devin Bush must be notified by Monday of the team’s decision on picking up his fifth-year contract option. A 2019 first-round pick entering his fourth season, the Steelers could lock up Bush for 2023 by guaranteeing him $10.892 million.

“We wanted to get through this draft weekend. We’ll talk about (Bush) on Monday,” Colbert said after the draft ended Saturday. “That is the deadline. We understand it has to be made by then, but through this whole thing we were focused on this weekend and making sure we got this weekend right.”

The Steelers traded up to select Bush at 10th overall in 2019. He flashed his potential as a rookie and early in his second season before suffering a torn ACL. His play last season was considered by most to be mediocre. The Steelers have no obvious successor to Bush, though, on the roster.

Another prominent starter on defense, end Stephon Tuitt, did not play last season because of a knee injury. Tuitt also was grieving the death of his brother. There has been no word on his status for 2022.

“I don’t know that there’s a timetable,” Tomlin said. “I think we are comfortable with where we are and kind of from a calendar standpoint where he and we are all heading.”

