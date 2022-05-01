ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Syracuse football DL Josh Black gets invite to Chicago Bears minicamp

By Nate Mink
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black has been invited to the Chicago Bears’ minicamp, giving him an opportunity to earn a contract with his hometown NFL team. The Bears will hold...

