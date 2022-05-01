Former Syracuse football DL Josh Black gets invite to Chicago Bears minicamp

Amarion Nimmers, a 6-foot-3 combo guard out of Rock Island High School in Illinois, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on. Nimmers had an offer from Eastern Illinois. Drake, Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Northeastern, Pennsylvania and South Dakota were also all showing interest in Nimmers. 🐤🏡 committed @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/Xdoj6PtGwM — Amarion Nimmers (@nolimitmarrr) May 1, 2022 The Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Henricksen listed Nimmers as his biggest Illinois senior stock riser. The Rock Island guard was an afterthought after playing very little off the bench for the Illinois Wolves in the spring and summer on the AAU circuit. But he was...

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO