Hawaii softball closes Long Beach State series with doubleheader split

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago
The University of Hawaii softball team closed out its Long Beach State series with a doubleheader split on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine lost the first game 7-1 after the Beach broke away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the second game, it was the Rainbow Wahine who scored their important runs late in a 6-5 win, scoring all six of their runs in the top of the sixth to erase a 5-0 deficit. Ashley Murphy got the win on the mound after tossing two scoreless innings in relief with one hit and two strikeouts.

Offensively, reigning Big West Field player of the Week Nawai Kaupe hit a home run in each game to lead the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii is 19-17 after the weekend’s action, including 13-8 in Big West Conference play. Next up for the ‘Bows is a three-game home series against conference leader Cal State Fullerton (33-16, 17-3 Big West), beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING & SURFING
