Waterford, CT

H.S. lacrosse roundup: Gates scores 100th career goal as Waterford girls roll

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Waterford — Emily Gates scored three times, including her 100th career goal, to pace Waterford to a 16-3 win over Montville in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II girls' lacrosse game on Saturday.

Madison LaForte had three goals and an assist, Madison Gates, Marin Mahoney and Payton Smith each scored twice and Ella Bousquet had three assists for the Lancers (8-2, 6-1). Amelia Allen and Sarah MacDougall each added a goal and an assist.

Reagan Buscetto had two goals and an assist, Kate Bowman scored and Kate Koning had 10 saves for Montville (5-5, 3-4).

In other games:

• Katie Pierce had five goals and Katelyn Melinosky scored four times to lead the Wheeler/Grasso Tech co-op to its first win of the season, 15-4, over Griswold in an ECC Division III game. Naomi Boord and Ava Davino each had two goals for Wheeler/Grasso (1-3, 1-2). The Wolverines are 2-7, 2-4.

• Sydney Sager had three goals and an assist and Abbie Belleville and Kaci Pierce both scored three times as East Lyme pulled away from Bacon Academy in the second half of a 16-7 ECC Division I win. Dani Bruno had two goals and two assists, Lily Poletto and Meg Nagle had two goals and an assist, Greta Schwartz had three assists and Meredith Healy a goal and an assist for the Vikings (6-2, 5-0), who outscored the Bobcats 9-2 in the second half. Sarah Newton had two goals and an assist, Maddox Burton and Anna LeGault each scored twice and Skylar Gustavsen had a goal and an assist for the Bobcats (5-4, 1-3).

• Ivy Goodman had four goals and two assists and Emma Logel added five goals in Stonington's 17-3 over Ledyard in an ECC Division II game. Katherine Glenn had two goals and two assists, Lauren Goebel and Dillon Griscom each had a goal and an assist and Emma Spathakis scored twice for Stonington (11-1, 7-1). Madisen McLeod had two goals, Helena Robinson scored and Loralea England had 11 saves for the Colonels (3-6, 2-5).

• Malala Dube had four goals for Killingly in its 12-2 win over New London in an ECC Division III game. Aislin Strecker scored twice for the Whalers (0-6, 0-4) and Abby Hurst had 14 saves.

Boys

• Sam Blumberger and Jack Holmes had three goals apiece to lead Bacon Academy to a 9-6 win over Norwich Free Academy. Gavin Emmons added two goals for the Bobcats (5-3). Logan Jenkins had three goals and an assist for the Wildcats (4-4) and Anthony Ballestrini scored twice.

• Notre Dame of West Haven erupted for 10 goals in the second quarter and cruised to a 19-7 non-league win over East Lyme. Anthony Gesino scored five goals for the Vikings (6-4) while Sean McCusker and Sawyer Tighe had two assists each and Jack Keating and Mason Senkow each scored a goal.

