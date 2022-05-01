ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Water main break in Rensselear

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

Update: On Sunday, May 1, at about 12 noon, Officials said crews have completed repairs overnight. Residents are not required to boil water before use however, residents are advised to run water for a few minutes.

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working on repairs to a water main break on Third Avenue (Route 151) between Thomas Street and Adams Street. Officials said Third Avenue will be closed to all traffic until further notice.

According to DPW, residents on Third Avenue between Thomas Street and Adams Street will be without water until repairs can be completed. Additionally, vehicle traffic between the City of Rensselaer and East Greenbush is asked to use the Columbia Turnpike (Routes 9 & 20).

Residents in the Southern part of the city may experience reduced water pressure and are encouraged to conserve water use as much as possible they said. Crews will be working through the night until repairs are completed. Residents can contact DPW at (518) 858-2377, with any questions.

Dump truck takes out telephone pole in West Sand Lake

On Saturday morning around 7:43 a.m., the West Sand Lake Fire Department was sent to an accident at the intersection of New York Route 43 and Route 351 in West Sand Lake. A dump truck had driven through the intersection and hit a telephone pole, downing wires. The road was closed for upwards of six hours.
Albany Skyway opens to pedestrians

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Albany Friday to join city leaders as they unveiled a riverfront redevelopment project six years in the making. The ribbon on the Albany Skyway was cut, and it's officially open.
Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
