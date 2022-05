The 8-13 Chicago White Sox host the 15-8 Los Angeles Angels today at 2:10 PM EST in hopes of splitting the four-game series. Chicago nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in the 9th yesterday, scoring five runs before leaving the bases loaded in a 6-5 loss. They'll send Dylan Cease to the mound today and he's been one of the best pitchers in the American League so far this year. He has a 3.27 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 22 innings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO