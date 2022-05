GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Saint Francis is doing what it can to help sexual assault victims, with a new Serenity Suite. The suite is made up of three different rooms, first is a sitting area where victims can consult with law enforcement, then there is a more traditional hospital-style room that is equipped with technology for evidence collection.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO