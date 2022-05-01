ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Talk w/ Bradley: May 2022 Night Sky Events

By Bradley Wells
(WVNS) — Stormtracker59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells is back with another look at the upcoming celestial events that will delight our region all month long. With the month of May upon us, those of us in the two Virginia’s will be treated to a meteor shower, the Flower Moon, and a lunar eclipse! Remember to bookmark this page so you and your family can enjoy all the May night sky has to offer.

The following events are marked as follows below for your convenience.
NAKED EYE EVENT: The event is visible without the aid of binoculars or telescopes in dark sky conditions.
TELESCOPE EVENT: The event is enhanced by the use or requires a hobby telescope or binoculars
LARGE TELESCOPE EVENT: A large (8-10 inch) professional telescope is required to view the event.

MAY 2022 MOON CALENDAR :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kidkI_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 1st – 18th – PLANETARY PARTY CONTINUES: NAKED EYE EVENT – The planetary party continues into the month of May with Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury joining together in the pre-dawn sky. On the 18th, Neptune joins the party but you’ll need a large telescope to see this planet. Look east 90 minutes before sunrise each morning!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDink_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 1st- KING OF GODS MEETS GODDESS OF LOVE NAKED EYE EVENT – The Romans named Jupiter the “King of Gods” and Venus the Goddess of Love and Beauty. The two planets will meet up in the sky this night. Venus, our sister planet will be 0.2 degrees away from Jupiter or about 2/3 a moon width. The pair will be easily found as they are arguably the two brightest planets in our night sky.
TELESCOPE EVENT: Those with hobby telescopes will be able to view up to 4 of Jupiter’s moon and some cloud bands. Larger telescopes will be able to pick out a few more moons and more features on both Jupiter and Venus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mWIJ_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 4th – MAKE A WISH : NAKED EYE EVENT : On the night of the 4th into the morning of the 5th, the annual Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower dazzles us. While best viewed in the southern Tropics with 50-100 meteors, we in the two Virginias can see up to 30 per hour! This meteor shower is the result of Halley’s comet leaving a trail of debris in our orbit. This meteor shower runs from April 19th through May 28th with the peak event on the 4th. Viewing is looking best for those away from city lights as our crescent moon won’t interfere much. Meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Aquarius and viewed all over the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022nfv_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 11th – SPACE STATION SIGHTNING: NAKED EYE EVENT: The International Space Station will zoom past our parts this night. The ISS will be visible for about 6 minutes at 5:51 AM looking north-northwest just above the horizon and eventually fade in the eastern sky near the horizon. The ISS will appear as a slow moving star or airplane that doesn’t blink. For more opportunities to see the ISS, head over to NASA’s “ spot the station ” website and find your home location for a list of times and dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhsfe_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 15th – FLOWER BLOOD MOON NAKED EYE EVENT : A total lunar eclipse will occur this night starting at 10:27 pm it’ll reach totality around 11:29pm and return to normal around 12:31am on May 16th. During a lunar eclipse, our full moon passes through the Earth’s shadow turning the moon a blood red color. Blue light is filtered out through our atmosphere leaving only red light to hit the moon. The full moon in May is known as the Flower moon denoting flowers that bloom in May. Making this months full moon the Flower Blood Moon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vf0H0_0fPSFvvZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzZFJ_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 29th – GODS AND WAR: NAKED EYE EVENT – Jupiter has moved on from it’s partner Venus earlier this month to join up with the God of War named Mars. The two planets will be 0.5 degrees apart from each other. Mars will appear as a reddish dim star while Jupiter will appear as one of the night skies brightest stars. The difference being neither of these will twinkle.
TELESCOPE EVENT: Those will hobby telescopes will get a great view of both planets without much moving around. Up to 4 of Jupiter’s moons will be visible as well. Larger telescopes will be able to see more of the cloud bands on Jupiter as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrCLK_0fPSFvvZ00

MAY 30th/31st – FRACTURE IN SPACE: NAKED EYE EVENT – Back in 1995, Comet 73P, or the Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 comet began fracturing in space leaving debris in its path. Every 5 years ofr so the comet has continued to orbit the sun causing more of it to break apart. Fast forward to 2022, Earth is expected to pass closer to the comet’s main trails leading to a new meteor shower, the Tau Herculids. Calculations suggest we could see a few dozen to hundreds of meteors per hour as a result of this fracturing comet the night of the 30th into the morning of the 31st. Viewing looks great too with a new moon on the night of the 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYMdM_0fPSFvvZ00

Don’t forget to bookmark this page so you don’t miss a single event!

WVDOH discusses Corridor H with Davis and Thomas

DAVIS, W.Va. – At Wednesday night’s council meeting, representatives from the West Virginia Department of Highways, Tommy Collins, Jason Foster, and Travis Long, spoke with the Town of Davis about their portion of Corridor H, which is slated to start construction in 2024. During the meeting, there was some discussion on the design of the […]
Animal shelter encourages fostering pets amid kitten season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Kitten season is well underway and the Humane Society of Raleigh County is asking for your help to ease the strain on local shelters. Kitten Season occurs between March and June. With a mass influx of baby kittens, some shelters quickly run out of food and reach capacity. Outreach Coordinator Alexis […]
Family Game Night and others prepare for Causeacon this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – All sorts of vendors from across the Beckley area converged today to prepare for a good cause. That cause is none other than Causeacon! Causeacon takes place this weekend at the Raleigh County Convention Center, so it opened its doors for vendors to begin setup. For small gaming stores like Family Game […]
Summer Softball league up to bat in Raleigh County

RALIEGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park announce their Summer Softball League sign-ups. Fitzpatrick Park opened sign-ups for players, coaches, and teams for the Summer Co-Ed League and Summer Church League. There is a meeting to discuss rules, and regulations and address any concerns on Monday, May 2nd, 2022 […]
Student-oriented event returns to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After two years of cancellations, one Fayette County event returns for students. Fayette Adventure returns Thursday, April 28, 2022, and Friday, April 29, 2022, for fourth and fifth graders in Fayette County Schools. This event allows students to participate in over thirty activities including robotics, art, music, kayaking, and obstacle […]
WV Senate candidate fights claims she's not a 'citizen'

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. April 28, 2022): Following allegations from Andrea Kiessling’s opponent Joshua Higginbotham claiming she did not meet the state’s citizenship requirements to be a candidate for the 8th Senate district, a resident of Kanawha County has filed a lawsuit against Kiessling seeking to get her removed from the ballot. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A candidate […]
BODYWORKS to expand locations to Fayette County; partners with H2 Health

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — BODYWORKS has recently joined with H2 Health to bring a new location to Fayette County. New River Health has renovated the former Oak Hill Kmart into a medical, dental and behavioral health facility and BODYWORKS will be collaborating with them to offer on-site professional physical therapy services. H2 Health, a physical […]
Wrapping up a weekend of Cosplay at Causeacon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Excitement is the word that surrounded Causeacon 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The numbers over the last three days speak for themselves. “This is my first convention back since the world ended and I got to tell you it had to be this convention. I […]
Gov. Justice discusses major Turnpike toll collection upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice discussed West Virginia Turnpike upgrades during his press conference on Wednesday starting around 11:30 a.m. The West Virginia Parkways Authority awarded a $24.8 million contract to TransCore technology company for critical upgrades to the toll collection system on the Turnpike. Gov. Justice said this is the largest project […]
McTec meets with local businesses for possible apprentice program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County School Board spoke today with local businesses about a possible apprentice program. The Mercer County School Board met with businesses around Mercer County to highlight the programs McTec has to offer and how their students could help their businesses. Jim Bailey, a member of the Mercer County School Board […]
