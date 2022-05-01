Sacramento Kings head coaching search down to three finalists

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, currently an NBA analyst for ESPN, hasn't coached in the NBA since leading the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014. Jackson compiled a 121-109 regular-season record and 9-10 mark in the playoffs in three seasons at the helm with the Warriors.

Clifford, 60, has over 20 years of NBA coaching experience. He was head coach of the Orlando Magic until the 2020-21 season when the two parties agreed to part ways. In three seasons under Clifford, the Magic went 96-131 during the regular season and 2-8 in two playoff appearances.

Clifford previously coached the Charlotte Bobcats and Hornets from 2013 to 2018, posting a regular-season mark of 196-214 and 3-8 in the postseason. He also spent 13 years as an assistant in the NBA with the New York Knicks (2000 to 2003), Houston Rockets (2003 to 2007), Magic (2007-2012), and Los Angeles Lakers (2013).

Brown, 52, hasn't been a head coach in the NBA since 2014, spending the last six seasons as an assistant with the Warriors.

After seven years as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and Indiana Pacers, Brown received his first head coaching gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005. Fired by Cleveland after the 2009-10 season, Brown coached the Lakers for 71 games over two seasons before returning to Cleveland for one more season in 2013.

In seven NBA seasons as a head coach, Brown's teams have gone 347-216. In the postseason, Brown has compiled a 47-36 record, reaching the NBA Finals in 2007 with the Cavaliers.