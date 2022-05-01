ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO gas station robbed. A suspect goes to the hospital after reportedly resisting arrest

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

A Chevron gas station was robbed midday Saturday, and an altercation during an arrest sent the suspect to the hospital, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a “strong-arm robbery” at the Chevron off Los Osos Valley Road and Highway 101, just south of San Luis Obispo. The report came in about 12:45 p.m., according to a news release by the agency .

The suspect, Jonathan Richardson, 28, reportedly had entered the Chevron, gone behind the counter, took unspecified merchandise and threatened the store clerk, the police release said.

Then, Richardson and a “female companion” left on foot and headed toward Target, according to police. The companion was later determined not to be involved, according to police spokesman Sgt. Trevor Shalhoob.

Police apprehended Richardson in the Target parking lot, describing him as “non-compliant,” and he “sustained minor injuries during his arrest,” the release stated.

Richardson was treated at Sierra Vista Hospital for a “minor abrasion” before being booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery and resisting arrest, Shalhoob said.

No further information was released.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in Tulare after robbery, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday. Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street.  According to […]
TULARE, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Richardson
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Robbery#Slo Gas Station#Chevron#Target#Sgt#Sierra Vista Hospital
NBC San Diego

Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Was Struggling With Suspect Who Tried to Take His Gun: CHP

Investigators on Thursday identified the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley that left a California Highway Patrol officer with a bullet wound to the leg. Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Woman arrested in San Jose baby kidnapping met family at church

The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant. Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
190
Followers
77
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy