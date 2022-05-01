Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for East Carroll, Morehouse, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Missouri Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.2 25.6 25.7 25.5 25.2 25.0

CALHOUN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO