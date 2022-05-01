ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal OES, state National Guard conduct massive earthquake drill in Sonoma Valley

By MARTIN ESPINOZA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
More than 650 first responders from across the state — including firefighters, hazmat teams, military specialists, medial professionals and urban search and rescue brigades — descended on Sonoma Valley for the second day of a massive disaster training drill Saturday at the shuttered Sonoma Developmental Center.

The drill, which simulated the aftermath of a massive 7.9 earthquake (the same magnitude as the 1906 San Francisco earthquake), was sponsored by the California National Guard and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, or CalOES.

Training began Friday morning, the day after the mock earthquake was to have occurred along the Rodgers Creek Fault system near Santa Rosa.

But it wasn’t just earthquake victims and destruction trainees responded to during the two-day drills, said Assistant Chief Charles Tobias of CalOES. Drill organizers threw some 24 different disaster scenarios, including terrorism plots, that transpired in the earthquake’s aftermath.

Various buildings in the defunct developmental center were used for the different scenarios. In one scenario, which took place inside the complex’s gym, a terrorist group dispersed organophosphate chemicals at a meeting of environmentalists.

In the scenario, first responders at the scene inadvertently detonate an improvised explosive device near one of the injured.

“They detonated the device, which would have killed them all,” Tobias said. “It heightens their awareness so that something ever happens to them.”

Linda Buell, batallion chief at Oakland Fire Department, the site captain at this particular scenario, said such terrorist plots are not uncommon. Though they usually don’t coincide with a major disaster, the scenarios are designed to prepare first responders for a dizzying array of events.

In another scenario, the earthquake was said to have uncovered a labwhere someone secretly cultivated E. coli for a biological attack.

Saturday’s exercises also involved urban search and rescue teams that had to break through prop rubble, including concrete and wooden barriers. There were also animal rescue teams and a new decontamination procedure for both humans and their pets.

Philip White, the lead exercise planner, said the exercises, formally called the Sentinel Response Exercise, now in its third year, gets bigger and more ambitious each time it’s held.

“You want to train the way you want to work,” White said. “We have to get it right every single time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

