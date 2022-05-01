2 women found shot to death inside Gary home
GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound was discovered.
As officers searched the residence, another woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.
The women have been identified as 34-year-old Kathryn Naglosky and 40-year-old Cindy Wolf.
Those with any information are encouraged to call authorities at 219-755-3385
