ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix CEO was warned that Dave Chappelle specials would cause 'internal strife and bad press' for the streaming service, report says

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdkOi_0fPSByia00
Actor Dave Chappelle attends 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

  • A former exec told CEO Ted Sarandos that Netflix would see "internal strife" for Dave Chappelle specials, THR reported.
  • Chappelle's comedy special "The Closer" led multiple Netflix employees to criticize the platform.
  • On April 19, Netflix announced the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter.

Cindy Holland , former vice president of original content at Netflix, told CEO Ted Sarandos that bringing Dave Chappelle back for a comedy special might not be a great idea, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was also Holland who warned Sarandos, to no avail, that continuing to order specials from one of his comedy heroes, Dave Chappelle, would lead to internal strife and bad press," THR reported.

Chappelle's 2021 comedy special "The Closer" contained transphobic rhetoric, including a joke where he said he was "Team TERF," which stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Chappelle has been accused of perpetuating anti-trans ideology in previous specials . Sarandos, a Chappelle fan, defended the comic but later told staff members that he "screwed up."

The special launched an internal conflict and dissent among employees. Multiple Netflix staff spoke out about their disapproval of the comedian's set and Netflix's decision to greenlight it.

Netflix is now dealing with its another issue as the platform revealed last week it lost 200,000 subscribers during its first quarter and forecasted it could lose two million in the next. The news sent its stock plummeting 21% in after-hours trading

This week, the streamer also laid off 25 full-time staffers from its new marketing site, Tudum, which launched in December.

The THR report also highlighted Holland's oversight of Netflix's series as the reason for its previous success. "That service was built on the back of Cindy Holland's taste," a source told THR.

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 80

Gale Mac.
2d ago

Don’t even try to blame the drop off on Chappell. If anything, Dave gave Netflix a big bump upwards when they were already tanking.

Reply
55
Jose
2d ago

that's not why they lost those subscribers it's because other streaming platforms got more competitive as Netflix keeps raising prices

Reply(1)
35
Dragedo66
1d ago

Netflix is stabbing in the dark, blaming their customers, their employees, dave chappelle?, and anyone else, 90% of the content is available through every other streaming service, and they have raised prices multiple times over the last 3 years, greed, poor management, should be reconciled.

Reply
20
Related
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Dave Chappelle
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strife#Internal Conflict#Film Star#Thr
Popculture

Stephen Colbert Jokes After Testing Positive for COVID-19, 'Late Show' Canceled

Stephen Colbert has announced that tested positive for COVID-19, and revealed that The Late Show is canceled. In a tweet from the show's official Twitter page, the news was first revealed. Colbert then retweeted the post and joked that he'll "do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman," who was to be his guest. Ona. more serious note, the lat night host assured fans that he is "feeling fine" and is "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Netflix's woes could be traced back to Insatiable, "Walmart-ization" and the ouster of key executive Cindy Holland

Holland was Ted Sarandos' first hire when he opened a little office in Hollywood in 2002 to begin Netflix's foray into streaming. In September 2020, Holland was ousted after 18 years shortly after Sarandos was named Netflix's co-CEO and Bela Bajaria was named the sole head of Netflix's TV efforts. "Important multihyphenates who work or have worked with Netflix say it was Holland rather than Ted Sarandos, then chief content officer, who gave Netflix its profile as a home to buzzy, quality shows," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters. As one person put it: “That service was built on the back of Cindy Holland’s taste. I could give you a list of names of people who would lie down on railroad tracks for her. Ted is a fan (of content), not a picker. He’s a cheerleader and a good cheerleader, to a degree.” But Holland had a "spendy approach" to ordering TV shows and Sarandos realized that to compete without Friends or The Office, Netflix had to ramp up the number of TV shows it offered. Another key moment in Netflix history was ordering Insatiable. Masters reports that Holland passed on the controversial series that The CW previously rejected. But Bajaria opted to order Insatiable. One prominent Netflix supplier calls Bajaria’s decision “the beginning of the Walmart-ization” of the streamer. “It’s called Insatiable-gate within the halls of Netflix,” this source says. “It gave the power of greenlight to several people. It caused absolute demoralization and chaos. Everybody thought it was a terrible thing Ted did, allowing one team to greenlight something that another team had passed on.” Meanwhile, Masters reports Netflix executives began to worry about the burgeoning number of shows. “It was, ‘Hey, guys, do we think this is enough? Because we are cannibalizing our own sh*t,'” says a former insider. Holland shared the same concern, worrying about the lack of curation and quality control. An insider tells Masters that the response was that things would work out fine if maybe one in 10 shows worked. In the end, Sarandos decided to go with Bajaria and oust Holland.
TV & VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

480K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy