ST. LOUIS — The AT&T tower, downtown's largest office building, has a new owner. A document filed last week with the city of St. Louis shows that the 1.4 million-square-foot tower at 909 Chestnut St., which has been vacant since sole tenant AT&T moved its employees in 2017, changed hands April 25. The special servicer that represents the bondholders that owned the building for years appears to have sold the property to a limited-liability company affiliated with New York-based developer SomeraRoad Inc.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO