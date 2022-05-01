ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Vigil remembers lives lost to violent crime

By Liz Lape
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members gathered to remember victims of violent crime at the fourth annual Peoria Crime Victims’ Vigil in Peoria, Saturday, April 30. The Peoria Chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice held the vigil at Unity House of Prayer. The event coincides with National Crime Victims...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Central Illinois Proud

Participants ‘Run to Remember’ the fallen in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Run to Remember event has returned to the Junction City Sopping Center after being inactive for two years due to COVID-19. Law enforcement members from all over Central Illinois, their families, and friends came out to run or walk in honor of fallen officers.
PEORIA, IL
