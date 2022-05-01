Homicide suspect arrested in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has been arrested in Vernal in connection to a homicide.

On April 29, police located 21-year-old Stanley Lucero, a fugitive from Colo., in Vernal. Lucero was arrested after officers found that he had a $500,000 warrant out for his arrest concerning a homicide that took place in Grand Junction, Colo.

After law enforcement received information regarding Lucero’s whereabouts in the Vernal area, members from the Colo. and Utah Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team (VFAST), along with Naples and Vernal City Police, and the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office were able to track him down and take him into custody without a fight in a parking lot on East Highway 40 in Vernal.

At this time, Lucero is being held in the Uintah County Jail pending extradition back to Colo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.