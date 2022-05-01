ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Fourche Lafave River Near Houston affecting Perry County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fourche Lafave River Near Houston. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the Arkansas River and up into the Fourche LaFave begin to flood. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening to a crest of 25.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Fourche Lafave R Houston 25.0 22.1 Tue 8 PM 24.9 25.3 23.3 25.3 7 AM 5/05
PERRY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 82.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 81.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.6 Tue 7 PM 82.1 81.6 81.0 FALLING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO THURSDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From this evening to Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.0 Tue 8 PM 8.8 8.9 8.9 CRESTING
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet Friday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady near 37.5 feet through Friday before slowly decreasing, but remaining in major flood stage. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling Friday, May 13. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 05/09/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Long duration major flooding is expected over the next seven days at Oslo, Drayton, and Pembina. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 42.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 43.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.3 feet Friday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.1 14.3 14.5
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 14.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 14.5 14.7 14.9
BROWN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 49.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday, May 7 and continue falling to 38.5 feet Tuesday, May 31. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RANDOLPH AND EAST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 1033 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barfield, or near Lineville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. This storm has a history of producing quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lineville, Wedowee, Lake Wedowee, Woodland, Barfield, Tennant, Big Springs, Ofelia and Napoleon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, City of Buena Vista, City of Lexington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; Rockbridge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...ROCKBRIDGE AND SOUTHEASTERN BATH COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON At 1109 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockbridge Baths, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lexington Buena Vista Glasgow Goshen Millboro Collierstown and Rockbridge Baths. This includes the following location VMI. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Northwest Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Randolph, Pocahontas, southeastern Nicholas and southeastern Webster Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1043 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Addison (Webster Springs), or 8 miles south of Webster Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Richwood, Marlinton, Cass Scenic Railroad, Greenbank, Addison (Webster Springs), Mill Creek, Snowshoe, Mingo, Durbin, Hillsboro, Huttonsville, Arbovale, Cheat Bridge, Minnehaha Springs, Helvetia, Pickens, Waneta, Boyer, Buckeye and Bergoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and northern Botetourt Counties in west central Virginia, the City of Covington and the City of Lexington through 1130 PM EDT At 1028 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gala, or near Eagle Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lexington Covington Clifton Forge Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths and Warm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds will develop Wednesday with very low humidity and unstable conditions across much of central, eastern, and southern NM. Temperatures will be below normal over most of northern and western NM however elevated critical fire weather conditions are still possible. Winds will taper off by sunset when critical conditions slowly improve. Humidity recovery Wednesday night will however be poor in most areas. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds will continue tapering off tonight with fair recoveries expected.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Wednesday morning. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam zones. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - The river stage is gradually rising. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Additional rainfall Thursday night and Friday may prolong any flooding that occurs.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

