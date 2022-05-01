ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA funeral home director left remains to rot

By The Associated Press, Arlette Yousif
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said Friday....

Comments / 3

Maria York
3d ago

What's the rest of the story? Did the families of these deceased not make any arrangements? Were they. D.O.As or coroner's cases?

Reply
2
