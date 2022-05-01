ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Former Brookside officer charged with rape in Jefferson County

By Ashley Remkus
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
A former police officer in the embattled town of Brookside has been arrested on a rape charge in Jefferson County. Deshawn Mark Cook, 26, was booked into the Jefferson County jail on Friday just before 3 p.m. He was released less than three hours later, after posting $20,000 bail....

Rootdog40
3d ago

Hey Kids...The police officer is a person in your neighborhood...And he is your friend that is there to protect You and your Mom and Your Dad and all of the People that also Live in your neighborhood....So always look up to the person in Blue and support your Local Law inforcement....Thank You😁

lollollollol
2d ago

most all of law enforcement are just like brookside....most have gotten good at covering it up......

Sara G
2d ago

I an old white woman and I bet if that cop was white an a Republican and the judge is a Republican then he would never be charged.

