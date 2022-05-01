ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former Nittany Lions sign as undrafted free agents

By Anderley Penwell
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Eight Nittany Lions were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and four signed as undrafted free agents.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has reportedly signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons , according to his agents and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Falcons drafted Edge Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Linebacker Ellis Brooks has struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers , according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. The Packers drafted offensive tackle Rasheed Walker in the seventh round. Brooks also joins former Nittany Lion safety Adrian Amos and center Michal Menet on the Green Bay roster.

Offensive lineman Eric Wilson has signed with the New Orleans Saint s, according to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He will join punter Blake Gillikin as the Nittany Lions on the Saints’ roster.

Special teamer Drew Hartlaub, a Hanover native, signed with the Carolina Panthers , according to PFF’s Doug Kyed. The former walk-on turned heads at Penn State’s Pro Day, where he ran a 4.22 in the 40 yard dash. The Panthers drafted linebacker Brandon Smith in the fourth round. Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is also on the team. Carolina is coached by former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule.

Related
WTAJ

Rasheed Walker drafted by Packers in seventh round

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Former Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walked was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round as the 249th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The lineman joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, LB Brandon Smith, P Jordan Stout, and CB Tariq Castro-Fields as […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WTAJ

Penn State welcomes Patrick Kraft as new AD

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Change is in the air at Penn State. The 35 day process towards finding a new Athletic Director has concluded with the University naming Patrick Kraft as their new AD. Kraft brings a wealth of experience from his time at Temple and Boston College. Very few people were more excited than […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Packers Complete Davante Adams Trade with 2022 NFL Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams for a first and second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency. Green Bay also had their own free agents that they needed to sign or else lose key pieces of their stout defense. Now that the NFL Draft is complete, we can now see a clear picture of everything that the Packers got in return for Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
