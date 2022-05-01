Former Nittany Lions sign as undrafted free agents

LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Eight Nittany Lions were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and four signed as undrafted free agents.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has reportedly signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons , according to his agents and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Falcons drafted Edge Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Linebacker Ellis Brooks has struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers , according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. The Packers drafted offensive tackle Rasheed Walker in the seventh round. Brooks also joins former Nittany Lion safety Adrian Amos and center Michal Menet on the Green Bay roster.

Offensive lineman Eric Wilson has signed with the New Orleans Saint s, according to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo. He will join punter Blake Gillikin as the Nittany Lions on the Saints’ roster.

Special teamer Drew Hartlaub, a Hanover native, signed with the Carolina Panthers , according to PFF’s Doug Kyed. The former walk-on turned heads at Penn State’s Pro Day, where he ran a 4.22 in the 40 yard dash. The Panthers drafted linebacker Brandon Smith in the fourth round. Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is also on the team. Carolina is coached by former Penn State linebacker Matt Rhule.

