Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CHEROKEE...WESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 1102 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Murphy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Tusquitee, Violet, Hot House, Hiawasse Dam, Marble, Brasstown and Culberson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
