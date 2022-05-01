LVMPD hosts Paws with Patrol at Bruce Trent Park

Las Vegas (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department celebrated ‘Paws with Patrol,’ today.

The event was held at Bruce Trent Park in Las Vegas from 9 a.m. to noon. Dog adoptions, food trucks, and pet-friendly activities were available for those who attended.

Pictures were taken with LVMPD’s McGruff, and baked goods, toys, and clothes for dogs were also available.

