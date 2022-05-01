ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD hosts Paws with Patrol at Bruce Trent Park

By David Denk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XibeE_0fPS4fpf00

Las Vegas (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department celebrated ‘Paws with Patrol,’ today.

The event was held at Bruce Trent Park in Las Vegas from 9 a.m. to noon. Dog adoptions, food trucks, and pet-friendly activities were available for those who attended.

Pictures were taken with LVMPD’s McGruff, and baked goods, toys, and clothes for dogs were also available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trent Park#Paws#Toys#Paws With Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy