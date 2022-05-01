Second time this week, Kansas Highway Patrol cruiser struck
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — This is the 2nd Trooper that has been struck on the side of a Kansas highway in less than a week.
“Master Trooper White had just finished assisting a motorist that had stopped on the shoulder on the Kansas Turnpike just south of Topeka. His vehicle was struck by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over for him and he was initially trapped inside his vehicle.” — KHP
The officer was transported to the hospital but officials state the officer will be okay. He was able to go home with family Saturday evening.
EARLIER THIS WEEK 👉🏽 Commercial Vehicle Inspection, Kansas Patrol Trooper slammed on interstate
“Only 3 feet separates us from traffic,” KHP state in a media release, “keeping first responders safe is the 1st line of keeping our highways safe.”
Comments / 5