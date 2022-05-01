ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

By Doc Louallen
 3 days ago

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL Draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick.

The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract that includes $57 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia fans seem excited on social media, but most fans never watched a Titans game because the games are not televised in the Philadelphia region.

In Brown’s first two seasons, he had over 1,000-yards receiving with a 91-yard reception and a 73-yard reception. Brown had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Pro Football Focus ranked Brown the 14th best receiver last season. Over Terry McLaurin, Deandre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Mike Evans. The rankings PFF are solely analyzing the performance and impact of every receiver in the NFL from the 2021 regular season.

“Brown was again one of the most productive wide receivers in the league, said PFF. His 2.50 yards per route run ranked inside the top 10 among qualifying wide receivers in the regular season. Brown was actually one of eight receivers to record over 2.0 yards per route run in the slot and out wide this season. And he did all that while battling injuries at four different points from the preseason to the regular season’s end.”

Some reporters say Brown had a down season in 2021 compared to his first two seasons in the league. However, Brown dealt with a very limited QB with a run first and second offense.

Seriously, the game plan for the Titans was to feed star running back Derrick Henry and run QB Ryan Tannehill second. Henry only played eight games and finished with 937 rushing yards, which is excellent. Tannehill was second in rushing touchdowns for the team with seven. When the Titans were forced to throw, Tannehill threw three interceptions in the playoffs as the Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was quickly Tannehill’s worst game of the season.

The Eagles faced this same problem with Jalen Hurts. However, the offense did show potential in the passing game. Besides DeVonta Smith, no other wideout on the Eagles was consistent in catching the ball or getting open. The Eagles had critical drops in close games by WRs that fans remember.

With Brown now joining the Eagles, Hurts have two legit options at WR that he can rely on. It’s all up to Hurts now on his development as a passer.

Penn State sends 13 to NFL, most drafted in Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State reigns supreme after the 2022 NFL Draft, sending 13 players to the league. The eight Nittany Lions drafted by NFL teams is the most of any Big Ten school this year. Ohio State had the second most drafted players with six. Five additional Penn State players were signed […]
Who's running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey's Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who's who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
East Beasts? Cowboys Super Bowl LVII Odds After NFL Draft

As the grades trickle in after the NFL Draft, so do the new Super Bowl odds. While USA Today slapped a D+ on their draft haul that included offensive lineman Tyler Smith , ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so lowly of the Dallas Cowboys' offseason in general and draft in specific that he now considers the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC East favorites.
Deadline for REAL ID enforcement set for May 3, 2023

(WHTM) — The federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other federal purposes will begin on May 3, 2023. REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes like boarding a flight and entering […]
Sixers struggle historically from deep in Game 1 loss

(WHTM) – The work was already cut out for the Sixers without Joel Embiid. Yet, when you shoot 17% 3 PT (6/34) – you really take yourself out of the conversation to pull an upset. The shooting performance from deep is the second-worst in the Sixers' playoff history. Philly overcame a 14-point first-half deficit by […]
Bears prep for first Calder Cup playoffs since 2019

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite being the all-time winningest franchise in American Hockey League history, the Hershey Bears are in unfamiliar territory: preparing for the Calder Cup playoffs. That's because the past two seasons were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the AHL from playing the Calder Cup playoffs. In 2020, the season was abruptly […]
Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on his campaign for U.S. Senate

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta stopped by WTAJ News This Morning to talk about his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and his plan for Pennsylvania. Kenyatta spent the weekend campaigning with stops in Clearfield and Centre Counties. When asked about electability, he says that it's important that the party […]
Show Me the Money: Social engineering attacks on the rise

(WHTM) — Protecting your identity online is more important than ever as social engineering attacks are on the rise. What does that mean? "A social engineering attack is when a criminal manipulates an individual and takes their information," said the program director for ID.me, Mere Work. ID.me is a digital platform that helps verify your […]
