LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday, post positions were drawn for the 148th Kentucky Oaks and Derby. According to Churchill Downs, Jeff Drown’s Zandon, authoritative winner of the Blue Grass Stakes (GI) in his most recent start, has been installed as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in a field of 20 horses plus two also-eligibles entered for Saturday’s 148th running of the $3 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (GI). The winner’s share for Derby 148 will be $1,860,000.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO