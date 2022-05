WWE announced on this week's SmackDown that it would be shaking up the card for WrestleMania Backlash scheduled for next Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island. Following a brawl involving Roman Reigns, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Randy Orton early in the show, Adam Pearce was bullied into booking a six-man tag match for the pay-per-view with The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and McIntyre. Not only does this wipe away one of the few title matches scheduled for the show (and arguably the one with the biggest stakes since it was going to unify Raw and SmackDown's tag titles), but it breaks a streak WWE had going since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO